More than 3,400 have filed tax returns so far - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More than 3,400 have filed tax returns so far

Posted: Updated:

With just four weeks into the new year, the Department of Rev & Tax reports that over 3,400 people have already filed their tax returns. Agency director John Camacho says none of these returns have been processed yet. Over the past year, more than $140 million has been paid out in tax refunds.

The Department of Administration expects to start paying tax refunds for the new tax year by the end of February or early March. These payments however are dependent on cash flow.

DOA notes like last year's payments, taxpayers can expect about a $1 million cash payout on a weekly basis.

We should note that according to the Income Tax Refund Status report at the end of last year, there are still over 2,200 refunds and returns that are processed but still waiting payment totaling about $6.2 million.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

  • Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly