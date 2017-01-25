More than 3,400 have filed tax returns so far

With just four weeks into the new year, the Department of Rev & Tax reports that over 3,400 people have already filed their tax returns. Agency director John Camacho says none of these returns have been processed yet. Over the past year, more than $140 million has been paid out in tax refunds.

The Department of Administration expects to start paying tax refunds for the new tax year by the end of February or early March. These payments however are dependent on cash flow.

DOA notes like last year's payments, taxpayers can expect about a $1 million cash payout on a weekly basis.

We should note that according to the Income Tax Refund Status report at the end of last year, there are still over 2,200 refunds and returns that are processed but still waiting payment totaling about $6.2 million.