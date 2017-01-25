Governor Calvo focuses on visa denials

Governor Calvo Eddie Calvo says the next major crisis facing Guam is the H-2b visa denials. In a wide-ranging speech before the Guam Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Calvo also talked about government finances and the redevelopment of Hagatna, but zeroed-in on the foreign labor shortage as the issue the business community most needs to watch.

The Governor said he is working in parallel with the Guam Contractors Association, which along with local construction companies is suing the US Citizens and Immigration service over a policy that has seen foreign worker visa approvals come to a standstill. Calvo is working another angle. He is seeking the military's support in getting USCIS to ease up, arguing that it also impacts DOD's plans for the massive relocation of marines from Okinawa to Guam.

In a recent trip to Washington, the Governor met with Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson. Calvo said, "I shared our concern about the rate of denial of H2-b visas as it pertains to national security and our economy. I told him about that critical mass point that's coming up. Coming up real soon."

Calvo is also pleased that the deputy secretary of defense who signed the Programmatic Agreement that helped push through the military buildup will remain, so there is a continuation of institutional knowledge. He added, "So with Bob Work there, I feel very good about a consistent message going to the trump administration."

The governor is more confident about working with a fellow republican in the white house, on a matter he believes is critical for both civilians and the military, noting, "If this H-2 issue is not resolved, we have an economic disaster coming up. The continued denial of petitions are hindering about $8.7 billion in military construction and about $1.3 billion in non-military economic growth."