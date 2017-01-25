Get involved with Islandwide Beautification Day

You've seen it, trash along Guam's roadways and even at the beach - but what have you done about it? This Saturday is Islandwide Beautification Day. It's an opportunity to put down your remote get off the couch and get out of the house and do something good for our island.

The entire island is invited to participate in Islandwide Beautification Day. Islandwide Beautification Task Force Member Roe Ann Cruz told KUAM News, "Beautification Day was started last year right before FestPac, we saw the need to tidy up the roadsides all around the island, so we split up the island into districts and assign all the agencies a different segment of roadway."

There are more than 40 locations where volunteers can choose to help. The sites are broken down into the following seven districts and meeting points

District 1: includes Dededo through Yigo: meeting points include the Micronesia Mall parking lot, Crown Bakery, the NCS Winchell's building, and the Yigo Gym parking lot.

District 2: Includes Adelup through Hagatna. Meeting points are: Paseo, Skinner Plaza, Hagatna Pool Adelup and the Oceanside pavilion parking lot.

District 3: Includes Tamuning and Barrigada. You're asked to meet at the East Hagatna Pavilion Parking lot, Tamuning Gym, Kmart Parking lot, the East West Business Center, Rev and Tax, Mangilao Night Market,

District 4: includes Mangilao, Ordot Chalan Pago and Yona: Meet at 7am at any of the following locations: Public Health, Back Gate area of GW High, th coastal management parking lot across the 76 gas station, Sunshine Plaza, Island Fresh Parking lot, Pago Bay bridge, and St. Francis gym parking lot,

District 5: is Asan through Agat: You're asked to meet at either the Veterans Affairs parking lot, War in the Pacific Visitors Center parking lot, Asan Beach park, Ceti bay overlook, Sella Bay overlook and the Lee Garden Complex Parking lot.

District Six: is Umatac and Merizo. You can meet at: Para I lalahi Park, Ija Farm Road, Eugenio Tedpahago street, Merizo Supermarket, and Merizo Pier Park.

And finally, District 7: covers Inarajana through Talofofo. You can meet at the Malojloj community center, Papa Niyok store, First Beach, Talofofo Bay or Dandan Road.

Cruz added, "If people want to come out and participate always I think it's important to bring some water just in case and there's nothing else they really need to bring because The Works Foundation is providing all the materials, and maybe just wear bright colored clothing and closed toed shoes."

For more information about the event check out the Islandwide Beautification Task Force Facebook page.