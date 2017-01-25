DPW bus driver accused of drunk driving on the job - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DPW bus driver accused of drunk driving on the job

A Department of Public Works bus driver has been reassigned after allegations of drunk driving while on the job. According to DPW director Glenn Leon Guerrero, an investigation was launched into the veracity of the allegations in early January.

According to DPW's Transportation Superintendent Frank Taitano, the investigation stems from a report made by a BP Carbullido Elementary School parent alleging the driver was both drunk and speeding.

Taitano said he is aware of only one official complaint, and said the driver will remain reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

