No citations for Gun Beach owners

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency won't be issuing any citations to the private owners of Gun Beach in Tumon. GEPA visited the site Wednesday morning and only observed light litter, which was found mostly on public access areas. Their inspection follows a complaint made over the weekend by a concerned resident who posted a video on his social media showing an immense amount of garbage in the area.

Shortly after, the private owner fenced off his side of the property to deter illegal dumping. The Department of Land Management confirms they're assessing the situation to determine if there are any obstructions preventing public access of the beach.

