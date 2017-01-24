Man caught on camera stealing $30,000 worth of Rolex watches - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man caught on camera stealing $30,000 worth of Rolex watches

Posted: Updated:

Do you recognize this man? He was caught on camera stealing three Rolex watches valued up to $30,000 during store hours.

According to Branding and Communications Specialist Martin Estabillo, the suspect was seen leaving The Plaza in Tumon late Friday evening in a silver/gray Honda Civic with a license plate number SJ1514.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 472-8911 or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

  • Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly