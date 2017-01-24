Man caught on camera stealing $30,000 worth of Rolex watches

Do you recognize this man? He was caught on camera stealing three Rolex watches valued up to $30,000 during store hours.

According to Branding and Communications Specialist Martin Estabillo, the suspect was seen leaving The Plaza in Tumon late Friday evening in a silver/gray Honda Civic with a license plate number SJ1514.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 472-8911 or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.