Chamorro gymnast shines for Guam in Minnesota

Guam in Minnesota? We got this, Guam. 9-year-old Kamaya Smith’s parents said she’s always been a very active child – she was doing cartwheels at age 3 – so after friends kept telling them they should sign Kamaya up for gymnastics, they did just that.

Now a little over a year later, they’re glad they did. After coaches noticed Kamaya was a natural, they had her join a meet for Aerials Gymnastics. Kamaya did not disappoint – in her first meet, with less than a year of actual training under her belt – she finished 2nd in all-around.

In her 2nd meet she was already competing against girls at a higher skill level – and Kamaya finished 4th on uneven bars, 3rd on beam and 2nd on floor.

Kamaya’s father Travis says gymnastics has “built up Kamaya’s confidence – and she gets to train with other young ladies with the same hopes and aspirations.”

Kamaya’s mother is Andrea Tenorio Smith a Chamoru former Guam resident from Malesso and Windward Hills. Andrea is the daughter of Ginny Tenorio Jenkins of Sinajana.

In Kamaya’s third meet she excelled even more – again competing against girls her age, but in a higher skill level. At the Wolf Den Invitational, Kamaya finished 3rd on uneven bars, 2nd on vault and took 1st place on beam, floor and all-around.

She practices twice a week, for 3 hours at a time. She’s getting so good her parents are starting to look towards the future – and although she may be living in Minnesota – don’t think she doesn’t have Guam pride. “I feel proud to represent my mother’s island and my people,” Kamaya tells KUAM Sports. “It’s nice to represent Guam.”

“I told her if she ever goes to the Olympics, she’s going to represent Guam,” Kamaya’s mother Andrea added.