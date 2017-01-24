Bordallo sworn-in locally to 8th congressional term - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bordallo sworn-in locally to 8th congressional term

Before family and friends and island leaders, Guam Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo took the Oath of Office at the Latte of Freedom Hall of Governors Monday night. The former lieutenant governor, senator and first lady says even though this is her 8th consecutive term as our delegate, she is still reinvigorated to fight for the people of Guam in our nation's capitol.

"My priority will be addressing critical issues affecting the people of Guam," she said. "I want to ensure our veterans exposed to agent orange receive proper treatment and help necessary. I will continue to advance legislation that finds innovative ways to address challenges posed by Compact impact, and finally I will continue to use my position on the House Armed Services Committee to make sure the realignment stays on track and good for our people."

Bordallo adds she will pursue a legislative fix to the H-2b visa crisis should the Trump Administration be unable or unwilling to fix this problem.

