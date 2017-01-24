DOE makes water payment, power bill still due

After facing disconnection earlier this week, the Guam Department of Education has made a payment to the Guam Waterworks Authority in an amount exceeding $600,000. The department needed to make sufficient payment on its bill by Friday in order to avoid disconnection.

While the water payment is taken care of, DOE still has arrears with Guam Power Authority, with its last bill exceeding $1.1 million. The agency has struggled to make timely utility payments and acting superintendent Chris Anderson said it continues to work with the Department of Administration to address its cash needs.