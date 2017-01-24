Committee files for Aguon's possible gubernatorial run

While we're still two years away from the 2018 gubernatorial election, at least one potential candidate has already filed an organization report with the Guam Election Commission. The Committee to Elect Frank Aguon, Jr. for Governor filed a report last week after holding a fundraiser for a possible run for Adelup.

The GEC requires a candidate or campaign to file an organizational report for the first $250 collected or spent within 10 working days. The committee's report shows a fundraiser garnered over $14,000 in contributions and over $3,600 in expenditures.

The committee is the first to be filed for Decision 2018. Candidate packets meanwhile won't be available until January next year.