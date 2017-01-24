Pago Bay development issue continues in court

A lawsuit over a controversial development in Pago Bay continued in the Superior Court of Guam today. Judge Arthur Barcinas heard Guam Wanfang Construction's motion to dismiss the case over a lack of jurisdiction.

Attorney Levin Camacho represents Save Southern Guam, which filed the court action. "We just want to have our day in court for the judge to look at whether the Guam Land Use Commission should not have actually issued the variance," he stated. "And the hotel proponent, they want to deny us that right and they want to have the case thrown out because of this technicality. We filed fifteen working days and they are saying we were required to file within fifteen calendar days."

The hotel's proponents contend Save Southern Guam did not file their petition for judicial review within the required time period. The court gave Save Southern Guam 45 days to file an additional briefing.

The parties will be back in court on April 4.