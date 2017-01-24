Pago Bay development issue continues in court - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Pago Bay development issue continues in court

Posted: Updated:

A lawsuit over a controversial development in Pago Bay continued in the Superior Court of Guam today. Judge Arthur Barcinas heard Guam Wanfang Construction's motion to dismiss the case over a lack of jurisdiction.

Attorney Levin Camacho represents Save Southern Guam, which filed the court action. "We just want to have our day in court for the judge to look at whether the Guam Land Use Commission should not have actually issued the variance," he stated. "And the hotel proponent, they want to deny us that right and they want to have the case thrown out because of this technicality. We filed fifteen working days and they are saying we were required to file within fifteen calendar days."

The hotel's proponents contend Save Southern Guam did not file their petition for judicial review within the required time period. The court gave Save Southern Guam 45 days to file an additional briefing.

The parties will be back in court on April 4.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

  • Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly