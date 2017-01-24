Gun Beach owner tired of illegal dumping

"Paradise wasted" is what resident Mark Mendiola titled a video he posted on Facebook capturing his recent experience at Gun Beach in Tumon. Mendiola was hoping to showcase one of Guam's most beautiful beaches to his visitors from off-island.

Instead, he was ashamed to show them a beach turned dumpsite.

In his clip, Mendiola narrates, saying, "People, if you come down to the beach and you're going to use the beach and the trash is all over the place, look at that. We can't blame our tourists. We can't blame anyone else. This is where all the local families to party and look at the mess they leave behind and this is one of the most beautiful places on Guam. You know, check this out. Sad, man. So we all gotta do our part."

That was this past Sunday morning. If you head to Gun Beach hereon, you'll be greeted with a fence and a no-trespassing sign. Workers in the area confirmed the fence went up on Monday.

Tamuning mayor Louise Rivera speculates the private owners were fed up with the trash, telling KUAM News, "I just received the call from fishermen who of course are interested in going down there. That has been their fishing spot for many, many years. They were surprised to see a fence there today. I was thinking that that fence was put up because of all the illegal dumping that has been happening there."

KUAM spoke with the private property owner, who wished to remain anonymous. He confirms residents and tourists can still go to the beach, they'll just have to park in the parking lot. He confirms the fence was erected on Monday as a result of the illegal dumping and a video posted on social media which captured the immense garbage and trash. "We're responsible property owners. We had fence it off or they would continue to do it."

Meanwhile, both Mayor Rivera and Mendiola are appealing to the public to pick up after themselves. Mendiola's video has since received over 18,000 views and hundreds of shares. He tells KUAM he's received plenty of feedback from Guamanians at home and abroad asking how they can help. Mendiola says he and his family are committing to picking up trash over the weekends and also encourages residents to participate in the Island Beautification Task Force events held weekly.

For more information on their cleanups, visit the Island Beautification Task Force page on Facebook.

According to Guam EPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero, inspectors from his agency and the Bureau of Statistics and Plans Coastal Management Program will be conducting an inspection of the area tomorrow.