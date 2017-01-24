School ambassadors work hard to counter campus bullying - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

School ambassadors work hard to counter campus bullying

It's an issue that plagues students nationwide, and in honor of Guam Bullying Prevention Month, senator Dennis Rodriguez handed out certificates to participants of the Judiciary of Guam's Safe School Ambassador Training Program this morning.

The program trained students at thirteen Guam schools on anti-bullying techniques.

Southern High School students Ethan LeFever said, "The reason I wanted to join this program is to help other people stop the bullying drugs, fighting and all the other things, so I just wanted our school and our environment to be safe." And fellow student Zakry Fegurgur added, "This program has honestly taught me a lot, not only about bullying prevention, but also about helping others with the problems they are going through. Also, that don't be afraid to go to people that look down and try to bring them up."

The evidence-based program is implemented at 1,400 schools across the United States and Canada.

