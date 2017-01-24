Proposal seeks to keep language requirement in place at UOG

A University of Guam language drive is asking for public support to help revive language requirements at UOG.

"For me, it's very personal because I now teach the Chamorro language, but I did not grow up speaking Chamorro," noted Dr. Michael Bevacqua. The professor said he was an art major when he took his first Chamorro language class at UOG. "It changed my life, because it connected me to my grandparents, it connected me to my island, it just changed everything."

He's spearheading a petition to keep UOG's one-year language requirement in place, telling KUAM News, "A proposal to change general education requirements is currently under consideration by UOG president Dr. Robert Underwood, and would reduce the number of language requirements for undergraduate students by half, from one full year to only one semester."

The proposed changes have been in the works for several years, and are now in the final stages. They stem in part from efforts to reduce credit hours needed for students to graduate.

"Under the current system, students end up with 130 credits and they can't graduate in four years, so they were supposed to reduce the credits to make it fit within 124/120. But the problem is certain majors didn't want to reduce the required classes, so they said let's cut the GEs," he said.

While Bevacqua thinks the change is pushing UOG down the wrong path - especially considering these classes increase cognitive skills, raise test scores and enhance global awareness - Dr. Underwood said the change was requested by the UOG Faculty Senate. "The petition is directed at me to overrule them but I'm not really in that position to do that," he said.

"Had I been voting on it, I might have voted against it, but the process is I preside over the process I'm not the decider of each and every element of it."

He added students can still take additional language classes if they choose, and individual programs can increase requirements for their specific program. "Sso it's not like all hope is gone for languages here on campus," he clarified.

To learn more about the petition you can visit http://www.uoglanguagedrive.com.