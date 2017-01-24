TripAdvisor primes Guam's tourism industry on tactical social me - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

TripAdvisor primes Guam's tourism industry on tactical social media

Posted: Updated:

Local tourism industry companies need to be on mobile. That was one of the top recommendations from the world's largest travel website, TripAdvisor, during a presentation Monday sponsored by the Guam Visitor Bureau.

Sarah Mathews, Head of Destination Marketing Asia Pacific for TripAdvisor, shared data showing this region leads the world in internet and mobile use at more than 50 percent, noting, "I think that's the huge focus right now. Where travelers are searching, their planning, and booking on mobile. So the key for Guam is to make sure that businesses are getting themselves into that mobile space. That their content is listed. And their content is bookable on the mobile device."

And the online booking trend is growing.  For perspective, Mathew says TripAdvisor alone has had 370 million downloads of its app, and more than 390 million unique visitors to its website each month.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

  • Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly