TripAdvisor primes Guam's tourism industry on tactical social media

Local tourism industry companies need to be on mobile. That was one of the top recommendations from the world's largest travel website, TripAdvisor, during a presentation Monday sponsored by the Guam Visitor Bureau.

Sarah Mathews, Head of Destination Marketing Asia Pacific for TripAdvisor, shared data showing this region leads the world in internet and mobile use at more than 50 percent, noting, "I think that's the huge focus right now. Where travelers are searching, their planning, and booking on mobile. So the key for Guam is to make sure that businesses are getting themselves into that mobile space. That their content is listed. And their content is bookable on the mobile device."

And the online booking trend is growing. For perspective, Mathew says TripAdvisor alone has had 370 million downloads of its app, and more than 390 million unique visitors to its website each month.