OPA audit details GovGuam leases

Over the past decade, the Government of Guam saw the cost to lease commercial space nearly double. And if certain recommendations are not taken, it could cost the government even more in the long run.

Doris Flores Brooks said, "I was surprised it more than doubled."

And what a difference a decade can make - today the Office of Public Accountability released the audit for the Government of Guam leases. The annual cost for leasing commercial space went from $6.8 million from Fiscal Year 2004 to $12.5 million for FY2015. While the amount of leased space was nearly the same, the average cost per square foot more than doubled from $1.15 to $2.11 per square foot.

Auditor in Charge Jerrick Hernandez said, "GovGuam is just leasing by piecemeal - everyone is doing their own thing and nobody is monitoring the leases to see are we getting the best rate for the spaces where we need, and even the spatial needs, no one is looking at the standards that would set a requirement for leases."

Out of 39 government agencies, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency had the highest annual lease cost for office space at $2.7 million. Following behind was the AG's Office with $1.5 million, Public Health with more than $1 million and Rev and Tax with $978-thosuand. As for the OPA, they placed 19th with annual rent at $107,000.

Meanwhile, as part of its analysis, the OPA also found some disparities in lease rates. The OPA notes agencies are independently procuring leases and no one is monitoring to review and establish minimum specifications, guidelines and rates. Interestingly enough these were all recommended in a similar audit 10 years ago but never followed through.

Hernandez said, "If GovGuam is going to be leasing, at least there should be a agency in place to monitor the leases, and to ensure GovGuam is getting the correct rate it should be as far as the leases."

Not everyone saw increases, as some reduced their office space costs by constructing or renovating their own buildings to accommodate their spatial needs like the Guam Power Authority and GHURA. As part of its recommendations, the OPA reiterated that the Legislature should evaluate whether it's feasible to initial long-term planning to acquire or build facilities to house government entities for the future. They say the money spent on leases could instead be used to purchase or build office space to house government entities.

In the meantime, other GovGuam agencies have already generated plans for building a new Government Building in Hagatna to house GovGuam agencies as part of the Plaza De Espana. The Department of Land Management will also soon begin its construction of a five-story office building in Hagatna with a groundbreaking expected this year.