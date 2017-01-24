Yigo elementary school temporarily locked-down

Upi Elementary School in Yigo was placed on lockdown for about an hour this morning while police searched the area for an unidentified suspect. According to DOE Deputy Superintendent Chris Anderson, GPD called for the lockdown at around 8:30am with officers and SWAT responding to help monitor the campus as other officers searched for the suspect in the area.

The campus was and teachers and students remained locked in classrooms.

The all-clear was given just before 9:30am.