Air National Guard could expand by 15% on Guam

Guam could reap big benefits from a potential expansion of the Air National Guard. The director of the USANG, General Scott Rice is here to assess local operations, and report back his findings and recommendations to the new Trump Administration.

General Rice just recently took command of the Air National Guard, and to visit so early in his term with an unusually large contingent of 25 staff underscores Guam's significance. Rice said he is looking to grow the force by up to 15 percent in certain areas, including cyber-warfare. "There is great growth potential across our whole Department of Defense, and in particular in the Air National Guard, and specifically here in Guam in cyber," he noted.

Rice says there is no exact plan yet, but this trip is part of a grassroots foundational review to find out what capabilities can be expanded here, and match that with what the new administration wants to do. He continued, "We're there to connect the dots when the time is right. And I think the times getting right soon."

The National Guard is coming off a scandal in which troops - including some in Guam - were pocketing money for bogus recruitments. Rice says while the Guard Recruitment Assistance Program was relatively successful, it was also a lesson learned in how damaging it can be when even a small percentage abuse contracting authority.

"Management practices do need to be firm and tight, anytime we spend a dollar of the taxpayers money," he said.

Rice oversees a force of more than 100,000 mostly part-time citizen soldiers, and he praised Guam as one of the top units for its patriotism and having the highest per capita enlistment ratio. "It's over the top - it's an inspiration to all of us," he said, proudly.