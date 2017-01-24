Guam flights unaffected by United IT hiccup - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam flights unaffected by United IT hiccup



A computer glitch forced the grounding of United Airlines domestic flights about 10:30 Monday morning Guam time. Thousands of passengers at airports across the country were stranded for several hours.

Guam flights were not affected.

In a statement, United said it issued a ground stop for all main-line domestic flights due to an IT issue.

The airline has resolved the problem, and issued an apology to customers for the inconvenience.

