More than $20K raised by Rally For A Cure 2

Rally For A Cure 2 raised close to $20,000 to help benefit some local charities on island. The non-profit organization Guaiya Todu hosted the event held at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center in Hagatna. The fund raising event was held from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm formatted for doubles play.

Rally For A Cure also got help from the community as people purchased colored tennis balls, writing dedication messages to their loved ones who passed away or continue their fight against the deadly disease. Guaiya Todu's mission is to expand the sport of tennis to all women on Guam. The organization raises funds for free tennis lessons for youth and adult players.

The Edward M. Calvo Foundation, Guam Cancer Care and the Guam Diabetes Association are this year's beneficiaries.