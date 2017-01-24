Register for the United Airlines Guam Marathon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Register for the United Airlines Guam Marathon

Posted: Updated:

Sign up online now to save and to enjoy discounts for the United Airlines Guam Marathon. Register by 11:59 pm February 3rd for Special Rates. Fees will increase for the signature run set for April 9th. Go online and sign up for the full marathon, half marathon, 10k or 5k at unitedguammarathon.com

All registered runners also are invited to take advantage of a new runner's perks program called Eat.Shop.Run. The program features discounts at popular restaurants and stores on island.

Guam Sports Events Inc. also announced that Naoko Takahashi will return as the international race ambassador of this year's marathon. Takahashi is best known for winning the gold medal in the women's marathon in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney Australia.

United Airlines Guam Marathon local event ambassadors were recently announced provide training tips through a monthly e-newsletter and will be appearing in local advertising and social media activities.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Impacts of regional expansion by China considered

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

    Could increased Chinese investments in the Western Pacific be part of Beijing's long-term military defense strategy? That was the subject of a presentation by John Thomas Brown of the Guam-US-Asia Security Alliance.  

    More >>

  • Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Concerns raised about expanding DOE's pre-k program

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

    Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada has raised concern over plans to expand the island's Head Start program despite a reduction in enrollment last year. "And your plan is now to expand two other schools, am I reading that correctly?" he questioned.

    More >>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly