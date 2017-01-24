Register for the United Airlines Guam Marathon

Sign up online now to save and to enjoy discounts for the United Airlines Guam Marathon. Register by 11:59 pm February 3rd for Special Rates. Fees will increase for the signature run set for April 9th. Go online and sign up for the full marathon, half marathon, 10k or 5k at unitedguammarathon.com

All registered runners also are invited to take advantage of a new runner's perks program called Eat.Shop.Run. The program features discounts at popular restaurants and stores on island.

Guam Sports Events Inc. also announced that Naoko Takahashi will return as the international race ambassador of this year's marathon. Takahashi is best known for winning the gold medal in the women's marathon in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney Australia.

United Airlines Guam Marathon local event ambassadors were recently announced provide training tips through a monthly e-newsletter and will be appearing in local advertising and social media activities.