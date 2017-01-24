National Championship held for weightlifters

The Guam Weightlifting Federation hosted their National Championship event at Chammori Crossfit in Tamuning. 10 female competitors participated in the Snatch portion of the competition. The championship consisted of Olympic Style Weightlifting in both the Snatch and Clean and Jerk. International Weightlifting Federation rules or IWF applied to the event.

In preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the top athletes will be invited to become a part of the Guam Weightlifting Federation National Team. The team will represent Guam in future competitions. To be eligible for the National Team athletes must be registered as a member of the Guam Weightlifting Federation. For more information on the federation email Guamweightlifting@gmail.com

Scores from the event will be submitted to the Oceania Weightlifting Federation for ranking.