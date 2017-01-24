AOLG hosts 15th Fund Run

The Academy of Our Lady of Guam held their 15th Annual 5K "Fund" Run/Walk at the school's campus over the weekend. Proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships and tuition assistance. The run celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the Golden Jubilarian Class of 1967. The morning started off with a warm up and "Moment of Silence" in memory of the alumnae who have gone before us, then the traditional "Passing of the Torch" from the Class of 1966 to the Class of 1967.

The course took runners through the streets of Hagatna's historical trail. We'll have footage of the run on tonight's show. Certificates and medals were awarded to the top finishers in each of the general categories. In addition, the alumnae class with the most attendance was awarded the "Most Spirited Class" AOLG Alumnae Class.

Crossing the line first overall was JFK runner Ryan Kent, first female finisher was Minami Iijima.