Expert discusses about Guam's shocking volume of sexual assaults

It's always been a taboo topic, but it shouldn't be. Dozens of victim service providers, sexual assault victim advocates, and members of the law enforcement community participated in the 2017 kNOw MORE Conference aimed at addressing the complexities that make rape and sexual assaults so prevalent on island.

It's a shocking statistic. According to the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, Guam has the second highest rate of rape in the nation - that's an estimated 64.2 rapes per 100,000 people. Even so, Nina Jusuf from the National Organization of Asians & Pacific Islanders Ending Sexual Violence says that's not even a true representation of the numbers.

"Why especially in Guam? We talk about sexual violence, there's always under-reporting. There is no talk about over-reporting - it's always under-reporting," she said. Jusuf is the featured speaker in Tuesday's 2017 kNOw MORE Conference hosted by the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence. Part of the problem, she says, is that we pick and choose how we talk about our history. History books often refer to the war, but seldom talk of the sexual assaults and atrocities.

"People are not open to talk about sexual violence in the sense. It's still taboo in the community," she said.

According to Jusuf, we're doing it all wrong. Instead of protecting the victim, we're protecting the perpetrator. This is often evident when the victim and the perpetrator live in the same home. The same can be said for the allegations of sexual assault made against church clergy in the last year. To date, 15 former altar boys have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana for sexual abuse that occurred decades ago.

"Say a young woman assaulted say by an uncle and they live in the same place because a lot of people share house, so if she say I was assaulted, who will believe?," Jusuf questioned. "But at the same time, people share house because of the economy, so we cannot really look into sexual violence just as sexual violence, but you have to look at the intersection of the geopolitical economy and the violence itself and the immigration and the historical trauma. There's this web that we need to connect this out to figure out what's actually happening."

Her advice to today's participants was, "Listen. Really listen, because the difference is when you work with a domestic violence survivor, you have something to offer. You can do a restraining order you can move, you can do many different things. But for the sexual violence survivor, the goal is healing. Just one. And sometimes you have nothing to offer aside from being there, listen and believe the person. It can be a woman, it can be a man, it can be youth, it can be children."