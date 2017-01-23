DNA from homeless man accused of rape being analyzed - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DNA from homeless man accused of rape being analyzed

A homeless man accused of rape is hoping DNA analysis can clear his name. Marko Omwere was arrested late last year and charged for breaking into a woman's apartment and raping and robbing the woman before forcing her to drop him to the Hagatna area.

This week, Omwere will provide a DNA sample to be tested by a FBI lab in the mainland.

To expedite the testing, Judge Michael Bordallo set trial for February 27 with a pre-trial conference set for February 23.

