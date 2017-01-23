EPA talking to feds about possible Agent Orange exposure

The Guam Environmental Protection has been in discussions with the Department of Defense and the US EPA investigating claims of exposure to Agent Orange in Guam during the 1960s and 70's. On Monday, the Governor issued an order for the agency to conduct a full battery of tests on drinking water source and soils for possible contamination.

For years veterans have come forwarded alleging they sprayed agent orange in Guam during the 1960's and 70's but the Department of Defense has denied the claims. Guam EPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero says if there is any discovery of dioxins in Guam that can be linked to Agent Orange his agency will coordinate with the Guam Waterworks Authority, Joint Region Marianas and WERI to engage in remedial action.