PC Lujan Elementary releasing students early

Students from PC Lujan Elementary School are being released early at 11:30 this morning following the discovery of an ordnance within the nearby Guam Army National Guard complex.

According to Guam Homeland Security the ordnance was found by crews working on upgrading the GUANG storm drainage system. Buildings 100 and 500 of the GUANG have been evacuated.

The Guam Fire and Police Departments are on scene. Additionally the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested to respond. Bus operations will be in effect and parents/guardians can pick up children upon 11:30 a.m. release.