Bodybuilder Tony Morrison passes away

Local bodybuilding and sports nutrition coach Tony Morrison has passed away. Morrison was a multiple Gold medalist for Guam in fitness and bodybuilding in the South Pacific Games, Oceania and New Zealand Championships, South Pacific Regionals and the Guam National Championships. Morrison, the brother of Senator Tommy Morrison, was also the Guam National Physique Federation Vice President.

He was also a GNPF athlete representative from 1997-2012. Morrison, a certified Nutrition Specialist, helped many of Guam's athletes better understand strength and conditioning during his nearly 30 years in the fitness industry. He was a fixture at Gold's Gym and Paradise Fitness before starting The Morrison Fitness and Nutrition Program with his wife Mary Ann.

Countless messages of condolences continue to pour into Morrison's Facebook page. Although there has been some speculation as to the cause of his death, no official word has been released.

Funeral and Rosary plans will be announced.