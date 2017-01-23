DOE's water could be turned off

The Guam Department of Education is facing disconnection from the Guam Waterworks Authority if it fails to pay $741,000 in arrears by January 27. The department also received a disconnection notice from the Guam Power Authority several weeks ago, and still owes upwards of $1.1 million, stemming in part from costs incurred during the Festival of Pacific Arts.

FestPac committee chair Nate Denight said while its likely funding is available, because the utility costs were unbudgeted items, the committee must review and approve the possible reimbursements at a meeting scheduled to take place in the next couple of weeks.