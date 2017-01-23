GEC will publicize voters who could be purged from registry - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GEC will publicize voters who could be purged from registry

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Election Commission will publish the names of thousands of voters who risk being removed from the voter roster.  After every general election, the Guam Election Commission purges the names of voters who failed to vote in two consecutive general election - in this case the 2014 and 2016 general elections.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan says they will publish the names of 5,319 names on Tuesday. Notices were sent out earlier this month to these voters. They will have until February to come into the GEC offices to re-register or risk having their names removed starting in February.

In November's General Election, voter turnout was at over 69% - over 35,000 registered voters.  

