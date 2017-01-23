16 students suspended after Dededo middle school riot

Sixteen students have been suspended at the Home of the Roadrunners after a riot forced Benavente Middle School's campus in Dededo to undergo a shelter-in-place procedure. Deputy superintendent Chris Anderson said, "We can confirm there was a riot that happened...Mr. Patrick Egrubay, the principal, had notified Central Office that roughly about 2pm there were roughly 16 students that were involved."

Meanwhile another shelter-in-place procedure also happened Friday, this time at FB Leon Guerrero Middle School in Yigo. The incident involved five students who entered the campus intoxicated and attempted to injure employees using weapons including rocks and pipes.

Both incidents are under investigation.