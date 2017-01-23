Speeding driver didn't slow down for cops because he "needed to poo"

He led police on a hot pursuit because he "needed to poo"... or at least that's what 23-year-old Gianny Sebalt Elechuus stated when asked for his license and registration. Court documents state he was pulled over for speeding and unsafe lane changes that nearly caused an accident in Mangilao early Sunday morning.

Although his passenger stated she tried to get Elechuus to slow down, he refused and demanded that he get to a restroom.

He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and reckless driving, both as misdemeanors.