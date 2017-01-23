Allegation of student abuse at Price Elementary apparently wasn't first

We first broke the story about ongoing investigations into child abuse at price elementary school last week, and this isn't the first time possible abuse at the school's HeadStart program was reported to DOE.

Parent Gary Guile was shocked to find his 5-year old son strapped to chair at Price Elementary School last week. According to the teacher, he did it himself. "So my son sat down in the chair on his own free will and strapped himself down in the chair and then sat down there long enough to urinate on himself?' questioned Guile.

After reporting the incident as child abuse to the school principal as well as the Guam Police Department, the HeadStart teacher was removed from the classroom and moved to DOE's Central Office for the duration of the ongoing investigations by GPD and DOE. However KUAM has learned Guile isn't the only parent who has reported alleged child abuse at the Mangilao campus HeadStart program.

It was back in School Year 2013-2014 when another parent came forward, after finding her son being pinned down by the assistant teacher with her knees pressed against his chest. The parent reported in the incident to the Head Start director, but never heard back about the results of the investigation.

"We asked Ms. Schroeder about that and she couldn't really give us much detail, she wasn't really sure about the incident and needed to get back to us so she is going to provide us additional information later on this morning in terms of what happened and what actions were taken," said DOE deputy superintendent Chris Anderson.

Catherine Schroeder is the division administrator for HeadStart. She along with Price elementary principal Germaine Castro met with department leadership this morning. According to Anderson, aside from providing updates on the investigation they also discussed appropriate methods of behavior management at the HeadStart level.

"So in an instant where a student may emotionally act out, take papers, pull them off a wall or throw papers across the classroom what they'll typically do is have the student help the teacher and the aid to help clean up the mess," he said. "In general, instances where a student may be acting out, of course teachers are going to try to protect that student and other students in the classroom if they are physically acting out and hurting other students, that's not the case here, of course."

Anderson said DOE is actively investigating the incident and hopes to find resolution soon, adding, "And we want to make sure we get to a full understanding of what happened. And...take immediate corrective action once we find out the investigation results."