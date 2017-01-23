No arrests yet for manhole worker hit by car - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No arrests yet for manhole worker hit by car

Posted: Updated:

No arrests have been made in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Tamuning last week. Police are still appealing to the public for information that resulted in the death of 62-year-old Renato Fernando. Fernando was working in a manhole near the Nayon Restaurant at the Hafa Adai exchange in Tamuning when he was struck by a car.

The suspect car is described as an older model 4-door Nissan Sentra color beige or gold.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call GPD at 472-8911 and ask to speak to GPD's Highway Patrol Division. You can also call Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP (4357).

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

  • Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>
    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>

  • Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly