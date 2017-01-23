No arrests yet for manhole worker hit by car

No arrests have been made in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Tamuning last week. Police are still appealing to the public for information that resulted in the death of 62-year-old Renato Fernando. Fernando was working in a manhole near the Nayon Restaurant at the Hafa Adai exchange in Tamuning when he was struck by a car.

The suspect car is described as an older model 4-door Nissan Sentra color beige or gold.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call GPD at 472-8911 and ask to speak to GPD's Highway Patrol Division. You can also call Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP (4357).