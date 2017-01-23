Calvo directs resources to look into Agent Orange

Just as military veterans have admitted to spraying the chemical while serving at Anderson Air Force Base more than 50 years ago, Governor Eddie Calvo has now directed the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to test for traces of Agent Orange. In a letter to Guam EPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero, Calvo says he has justifiable concern about the residual effects this chemical may have on our environment, particularly our aquifer and drinking water sources.

He's directing GEPA to cause a full battery of tests on our drinking water sources and soils for TCDD in the areas where Herbicide Orange has been reported to have been sprayed. Earlier this month, members of the Guam Legislature launched an investigative task force to collect data on the pollutant.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo also met with DOD officials on the matter who denied that the herbicide was used on, stored or transshipped through Guam during the Vietnam War.