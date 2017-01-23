Calvo directs resources to look into Agent Orange - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo directs resources to look into Agent Orange

Posted: Updated:

Just as military veterans have admitted to spraying the chemical while serving at Anderson Air Force Base more than 50 years ago, Governor Eddie Calvo has now directed the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to test for traces of Agent Orange. In a letter to Guam EPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero, Calvo says he has justifiable concern about the residual effects this chemical may have on our environment, particularly our aquifer and drinking water sources.

He's directing GEPA to cause a full battery of tests on our drinking water sources and soils for TCDD in the areas where Herbicide Orange has been reported to have been sprayed. Earlier this month, members of the Guam Legislature launched an investigative task force to collect data on the pollutant.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo also met with DOD officials on the matter who denied that the herbicide was used on, stored or transshipped through Guam during the Vietnam War.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

  • Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>
    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>

  • Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly