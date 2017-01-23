Advisors will help determine public bus rates

An advisory committee has been formed to help determine whether mass transit bus fares should be increased. The Guam Regional Transit Authority postponed taking action late last year on any bus fare increase until a nine-member advisory group of stakeholders was formed to give recommendations.

GRTA Executive Manager Ric Agustin says the group will meet over the next 60 days to come up with different fare structures and recommendations. Agustin adds he will not be involved in the process of the advisory group in order to avoid any swaying of decisions.

A trio of public hearings were held last year however only attracted three dozen people in total.

This proposed bus fare increase would be the first hike in nearly three decades.