Bordallo being sworn-in to office as congressional delegate

While she already took the oath of office in our nation's capital earlier this month, this evening Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo will be officially being sworn-in here at home at the Latte of Freedom Hall of Governors.

Considered a lifetime public servant, Bordallo first served as Guam's Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003. The former lieutenant governor, senator and first lady will now serve her 8th consecutive term in Washington, DC.

The oath of office will be administered by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.