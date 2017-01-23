Cruz equates Calvo's minimum wage bill to "fake proposal"

Speaker BJ Cruz is sounding off on Governor Eddie Calvo's veto of Bill 312 to raise the minimum wage. Calvo vetoed the bill last week and introduced his own proposal to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour.

Calvo's proposal, however, would be subject to an independent study determining whether such a wage increase can be accomplished responsibly.

In a release, Cruz says the Governor could have waited to act on this bill until the actual study was completed. Instead, he says the Governor proposes a $0.95 increase to the minimum wage tied to a "poison pill based purely on subjective terms and undefined phrases".

He says, "if Governor Calvo opposes increasing the minimum wage, he should just admit it, because giving thousands of working class families false hope with his fake proposal is a sin." The minimum wage study is supposed to be completed by January 27.

Market Research & Development was contracted to do the study and president Jay Merrill tells KUAM they will be completed with the final draft this week and submit it Guam DOL.