Trifecta of senators craft raise-repealing legislation

Calling it "an original sin," the authors behind Bill 11 defend their proposal to repeal raises for elected and appointed officials.

"I guess the crux of the matter is, we listened," said incumbent senator Michael San Nicolas. "We listened during the campaign and now it's time to act." And less than one month into the new term, Senator San Nicolas and a pair of freshman introduce the latest version of legislation to repeal raises for elected and now appointed officials. Senator Regine Biscoe Lee says the law was passed without the people's direct input and during a lame-duck session in the darkness of night.

"And so that is something that's really important and something we really want to address by repealing that original sin, Public Law 32-208," she said.

The Governor's Office claims salary rollbacks harm the ability to attract and retain talented leaders. In response, San Nicolas says there's never been a challenge to fill any senator, government or director position. "So I welcome that challenge, I think the people of Guam will be willing to take that for what it's worth and we should not let those kinds of threats derail us from following through with our commitment to the people of Guam," said San Nicolas.

If passed, Bill 11 would reduce the Governor's salary- this would fall below the salary levels of a UOG associate professor, a GPA engineering supervisor or equipment superintendent of the Port, for example. A rollback in salary levels would also mean certain firefighters and police personnel would make more than the Governor.

"When you look at the States," said San Nicolas, "you'll find positions throughout the nation that are more highly compensated than the governor. Senator Lee added, "Every single state, I think." San Nicolas continued, "I think we need to move away from that topic - just because you're the governor of Guam, doesn't mean you're entitled to make more than anyone else, and I think every single civil servant that earns what they earn, have done it through a merit system that has brought them to the salaries they have earned."

As for other positions like the Fire Chief or the Chief of Police making less than those below them, San Nicolas says senators can address these circumstances on a "case by case basis." If passed, Bill 11 would also mean mayors would get paid more than senators. San Nicolas says mayors were included in previous repeal measures in order to garner support from other senators. While they're not included in this proposal, San Nicolas says it's not completely out of the picture.

"If that same sentiment creeps up over the course of the process, we'll go ahead and entertain that, but at this time that has not been the conversation from members of the 34th," he said.

Bill 11 has yet to be referred to committee neither has Bill 4 or Bill 5 - Senator Frank Aguon, Jr.'s similar repeal measures introduced earlier this month.