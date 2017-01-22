Chamorro Lunar Calendar Festival held in Tumon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chamorro Lunar Calendar Festival held in Tumon

The 9th Annual Chamorro Lunar Calendar Festival was held over the weekend at the Sagan Kotturan Chamoru in Tumon. Aside from exhibits, cultural performances and demonstrations the Lunar Calendar was distributed. The calendar features the moon phases in the Chamoro Language, tide charts and fishing and farming seasons.

The artwork was produced by local students who were recognized during an awards ceremony held Saturday morning.  The theme of the 2017 calendar is Fishing and Farming to the Cycle of the Moon and Season.     

The lunar movement directs the life cycles of the flora and fauna of the land and ocean and central to life in our islands.

