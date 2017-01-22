Melanie Mendiola wins Young Professional of the Year award

Project Director of Farm to Table Guam, Melanie Mendiola, was presented the Reina A. Leddy Award at the Guam Young Professional of the Year event. She is the 7th recipient award presented by the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

The award honors a young professional who exemplifies professionalism and integrity in all aspects of their life, from the office to the community.

Chamber President Catherine Castro comments Mendiola's attitude of 'service before self' drives her to promote and ensure the welfare and well being of her place of work, her home life and the community organizations she has been intimately involved with.