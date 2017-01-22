Huge turnout for anti-abortion prayer protest - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Huge turnout for anti-abortion prayer protest

Posted: Updated:

If you were anywhere in Tamuning on Sunday afternoon, then there's no way you would have missed it. Dozens of people including students from various Catholic schools lining the four corners of the ITC Intersection for the annual Chain for Life event. For over 16 years the Archdiocese of Agana has been hosting the prayer protest against the 1973 Supreme Court Ruling, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. 

Maria Tenorio, who helped organize the Chain for Life event, told KUAM News, "It's important to me because it is the killing of human beings and we should all consider not killing human beings and the babies in the womb are human beings."

The annual March for Life is scheduled to be held in Washington, DC on January 27.

