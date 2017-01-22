Medical cannabis expert speaks at Grassroots Guam workshop - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Medical cannabis expert speaks at Grassroots Guam workshop

By the middle of the year Guam could see the doors to medical cannabis dispensaries open. Over the weekend Grassroots Guam hosted its second workshop for patients and invited a special guest speaker who is an expert in the industry to give the keynote address.

Dozens of people who attended this past weekend's medical marijuana patient workshop walked away with invaluable information. Hosted by Grassroots Guam, attendees received an update on the implementation on medicinal marijuana in Guam. The keynote speaker was Nic Easley. He is the CEO of 3C Comprehensive Cannabis Consultation in Denver, Colorado. He is a recognized leader in the cannabis industry and is working with the local government to put out any potential fires.

Nic Easley said, "Guam chose the time to do this right working with the Department of Health, Agriculture and Department of Tax all at the same table to say how are we going to regulate this in the safest way possible. Many states like Colorado, Oregon , and Washington, they all got in too early and they didn't know how to do pesticide testing or standardization of products, or not allowing edibles to look like Gummi Bears. So essentially we've seen all these problems in other markets, so our firm we always done free consultation for government organization  after legalization occurs. They know what not to do, what works , how to regulate businesses appropriately and how businesses get around the rules and actually sell dangerous products."

According to their company website, 3C has helped over 60 clients design, build and optimize their cannabis and industrial hemp operations. They specialize in everything from strategic planning through development and implementation including ongoing optimization for small and large scale operations.  His visit comes on the heels as the Department of Public Health has begun accepting applications for medical cannabis licenses.

"So now working with the government here coming up with the best ways to regulate this policy for the highest tax revenue with the least amount of suffering and the safest standardized products that are also not going to be an environmental nightmare for your infrastructure being so fragile based on storm patterns and so forth, you have to be able to grow this in a wise way. Otherwise, you'll start to make products for patients but then electricity go out and all your plants would die so we're educating about sustainable greenhouse cultivation, organic agriculture, how to do this safely for the workers for the patients and the government as well," Easley added.

Easley says Guam could likely see the opening of medical cannabis dispensaries by the middle of this year. His best advice for now is to get educated about the law.

