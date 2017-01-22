Senators developing Veterans Community Center concept

After listening to concerns from local veterans, Senators Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. and Joe San Agustin are looking into developing a comprehensive Veterans Community Center. The senators serve as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Legislature's Committee on Military Affairs.

The lawmakers say this is not just a new office for the Guam Veterans Affairs office, but a true comprehensive community center. The vision is to have a shared multi-purpose resource center for various veterans' organizations, to centralize all veteran services under one roof and to provide a meeting place for fellowship and camaraderie.

Roundtable discussions are in the planning to further discuss the idea.