GPD on AMBER Alert costs: you can't put a price on a life - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GPD on AMBER Alert costs: you can't put a price on a life

Posted: Updated:

America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response - AMBER Alert for short - is an alert system used across the country to notify the public of a child who has gone missing and is believed to be abducted. Fortunately, an AMBER Alert earlier this month was a false alarm, but it could prove a valuable learning experience to the Guam Police Department in the event of a real emergency.

Despite the $6,500 worth of GovGuam resources expended to activate an AMBER Alert earlier this month - that turned up to be a false alarm - the Guam Police Department maintains you can't put a price on human life. As we reported, father James Niosy allegedly lied to police to effectuate a quicker response to his stolen car. He called 911 twice - the first to report the stolen car and the second time alleging his 3-year-old daughter was asleep in the backseat.

Hours later, it was discovered the little girl was safe at home with mom and Niosy had gone to the store alone. That same day, Niosy was arrested for making a false report to police.

While it was a false alarm, the Guam Police Department released an after-action report of their response. Despite speculation that it took hours for GPD to activate the AMBER Alert, GPD maintains the shift supervisor arrived at the scene within 2 to 3 minutes of the reported missing child at Fine Store in Dededo. That officer gathered as much information as possible and an All Points Bulletin aired. All patrol officers, CIS and supervisors on duty were activated to assist.

The total time to activate the AMBER alert was less than an hour after all criteria from the U.S. Department of Justice was fulfilled.

The report further states, "The abduction of a child is of the highest priority and must be addressed without delay. GPD responded in good faith and immediately conducted their investigation and dispatch of personnel with the intention of locating a kidnapped child in accordance with GPD policy...there are good guidelines in place and we are confident in the process that took place by our department that day. We will not stagnate but strive to improve and get better."

The child's father meanwhile is scheduled to appear in court on February 8. Whether he'll be forced to repay the government for the wasted resources, that'll be up to the courts.

According to court documents, Niosy knew what he did was wrong, but didn't think of the consequences of his deception.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

    The group is charged with violating the Open Government Law and conspiracy for alleged secret meetings held beginning in 2011.

    More >>

  • Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>
    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money. Detectives found Tanny today about a mile and a hal...More >>

  • Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now.

    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    Obamacare stays. For now. Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his 2...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly