GPD on AMBER Alert costs: you can't put a price on a life

America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response - AMBER Alert for short - is an alert system used across the country to notify the public of a child who has gone missing and is believed to be abducted. Fortunately, an AMBER Alert earlier this month was a false alarm, but it could prove a valuable learning experience to the Guam Police Department in the event of a real emergency.

Despite the $6,500 worth of GovGuam resources expended to activate an AMBER Alert earlier this month - that turned up to be a false alarm - the Guam Police Department maintains you can't put a price on human life. As we reported, father James Niosy allegedly lied to police to effectuate a quicker response to his stolen car. He called 911 twice - the first to report the stolen car and the second time alleging his 3-year-old daughter was asleep in the backseat.

What grade would you give the Guam Police Department for how the agency managed last week's AMBER Alert? — KUAM News (@kuamnews) January 17, 2017

Hours later, it was discovered the little girl was safe at home with mom and Niosy had gone to the store alone. That same day, Niosy was arrested for making a false report to police.

While it was a false alarm, the Guam Police Department released an after-action report of their response. Despite speculation that it took hours for GPD to activate the AMBER Alert, GPD maintains the shift supervisor arrived at the scene within 2 to 3 minutes of the reported missing child at Fine Store in Dededo. That officer gathered as much information as possible and an All Points Bulletin aired. All patrol officers, CIS and supervisors on duty were activated to assist.

The total time to activate the AMBER alert was less than an hour after all criteria from the U.S. Department of Justice was fulfilled.

The report further states, "The abduction of a child is of the highest priority and must be addressed without delay. GPD responded in good faith and immediately conducted their investigation and dispatch of personnel with the intention of locating a kidnapped child in accordance with GPD policy...there are good guidelines in place and we are confident in the process that took place by our department that day. We will not stagnate but strive to improve and get better."

The child's father meanwhile is scheduled to appear in court on February 8. Whether he'll be forced to repay the government for the wasted resources, that'll be up to the courts.

According to court documents, Niosy knew what he did was wrong, but didn't think of the consequences of his deception.