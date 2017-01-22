Saipan family needs help after son was hit by car in mainland - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Saipan family needs help after son was hit by car in mainland

A son from around the region is in need of help. Paolo Reyes is originally from Saipan and is aspiring pilot and a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet. Paolo remains hospitalized and in a deep coma after he fell victim to a hit and run accident in Colorado Springs earlier this month.

Family have traveled from Saipan to be by his side, but need monetary assistance as they'll be away from home for an undetermined length of time.

They've set up a YouCaring campaign with a goal of $50,000.

  GHURA commissioners charged with holding secret meetings

  Man arrested for trying to rob woman at knife point

    A 35-year-old man was arrested for trying to rob a woman at knife point outside a Mangilao apartment complex early yesterday morning. The victim was getting into her car when a man came up to her from behind, demanded money and threatened to kill her. The woman pressed her horn to alarm other tenants. The suspect identified as Tanny Fred, slammed the victim's head on the steering wheel multiple times before fleeing without any money.
  Obamacare stays. For now.

    Senate Republicans failed to pass their pared-down Obamacare repeal bill on a vote of 49-51 in a dramatic late night vote that caps a months-long process of trying to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Three Republican senators - Susan Collins, John McCain and Lisa Murkowski - and all Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, dealing a stinging defeat to President Donald Trump, who made repeal of Obamacare a key promise of his campaign.
