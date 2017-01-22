Saipan family needs help after son was hit by car in mainland

A son from around the region is in need of help. Paolo Reyes is originally from Saipan and is aspiring pilot and a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet. Paolo remains hospitalized and in a deep coma after he fell victim to a hit and run accident in Colorado Springs earlier this month.

Family have traveled from Saipan to be by his side, but need monetary assistance as they'll be away from home for an undetermined length of time.

They've set up a YouCaring campaign with a goal of $50,000.