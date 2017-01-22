Waters around Guam expected to be rough through Thursday

It’s a good idea to stay out of the water for the next couple of days. Currently in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan are High Surf and Small Craft advisories until 6:00pm Thursday. The National Weather Service issued the advisories because of large north to northwest swells created by northwest winds behind a cold front moving out of Japan.

Surf is currently hazardous at 7 to 9 feet on north and west facing reefs and will remain hazardous through Thursday. The NWS advises people not to venture out to the reef lines, especially along north and west facing shores as rip currents will be life threatening.

Meanwhile, a small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 37 mph and combined seas of 10 feet or more are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions.