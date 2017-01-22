No tsunami threat for Guam after earthquake near Papua New Guine - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No tsunami threat for Guam after earthquake near Papua New Guinea

GHS/OCD Closely Monitored 7.9 Papua New Guinea Earthquake; No Tsunami Threat to the MarianasAt 2:30 p.m. (ChST), a Magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck 41km WNW of Papua New Guinea.The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) closely monitored all available data through the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and with the guidance from the National Weather Service. 

Around 3:45 p.m., information was provided that there was no Tsunami Watch or Warning issued for Guam. Although there was no tsunami threat issued from the Papua New Guinea earthquake, it is important for our island community to remain vigilant.

The following are important safety tips for a Tsunami:

·      Know your tsunami evacuation routes by recognizing the tsunami evacuation signs posted on the sides of the road in your area.

·      If a tsunami is coming, move immediately at least 100 feet inland and 50 feet upward.

·      Stay away from the beach.

·      Visit https://www.ready.gov/tsunamis for more information on tsunami preparedness. 

  • Speaker BJ Cruz wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process

    Saying he wants to take gubernatorial election year politics out of the budget process, Speaker BJ Cruz is proposing a two-year spending plan for Govguam that also slashes more than $50 million from Adelup's projected revenues. Cruz - who is also the appropriations committee chairman - released details of what he calls a "conservative, biennial spending plan" that pares down the administration's revenue forecast by $34 million in FY-18, and another $19 million in FY-19...

  • Settlement talks for clergy sex abuse cases head back to court

    It appears out of court settlement is back on the table for dozens of clergy sex abuse cases. That's why the plaintiffs' attorney, David Lujan, has a filed a motion for stay. According to court documents, alternative dispute resolution is the more desirable route. Lujan's motion also states that a retired U.S. District Judge in Oregon has agreed to serve as a mediator in the cases. That hearing gets underway at 10 a.m. at the District Court of Guam. More >>
  • FBI Honolulu Division hosts a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses

    On July 27, 2017, the Honolulu Division of the FBI hosted a joint information sharing conference for some of Guam's leading businesses. This Strategic Partnership Engagement Conference was an opportunity for the FBI and other law enforcement entities to provide the state's leading industries with unique access to current threats facing the United States as well as specific issues facing Guam. It is part of a national effort led by the FBI's Office of the Private Sector to build deeper...More >>
