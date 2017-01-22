No tsunami threat for Guam after earthquake near Papua New Guinea

GHS/OCD Closely Monitored 7.9 Papua New Guinea Earthquake; No Tsunami Threat to the MarianasAt 2:30 p.m. (ChST), a Magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck 41km WNW of Papua New Guinea.The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) closely monitored all available data through the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and with the guidance from the National Weather Service.

Around 3:45 p.m., information was provided that there was no Tsunami Watch or Warning issued for Guam. Although there was no tsunami threat issued from the Papua New Guinea earthquake, it is important for our island community to remain vigilant.

The following are important safety tips for a Tsunami:

· Know your tsunami evacuation routes by recognizing the tsunami evacuation signs posted on the sides of the road in your area.

· If a tsunami is coming, move immediately at least 100 feet inland and 50 feet upward.

· Stay away from the beach.

· Visit https://www.ready.gov/tsunamis for more information on tsunami preparedness.