Calvo shoots down minimum wage bill; proposes his own

Governor Eddie Calvo has vetoed Bill 312 to raise the minimum wage and instead has introduced his own bill to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour. Calvo says his main objection to Bill 312 is its premature passage adding "we cannot and should not play guessing games with policy that can end up hurting the very people we purport to help."

As part of his bill, Governor Calvo proposes to raise the minimum wage but subject to an independent study and determination that such a wage increase can be accomplished responsibly. As part of the bill, the report must first be completed on the economic analysis of the last wage increase and determine that most employers will not reduce hours for their employees, not reduce their workforce nor reduce benefits for its employees.

The effective date of the wage increase will take place 6 months after the Department of Labor director receives the report.

The minimum wage study is expected to be completed by January 27.

In response, Speaker BJ Cruz wrote: “Today, Governor Calvo has shown that the only pay raise he cares about is the one he and his cabinet got in 2014. If the Governor wanted the facts before he acted on this bill, all he had to do was wait 6 more days—the date the minimum wage study is due after months of delay. If he wanted to cover the cost of the increase for 10,000 workers, he should have asked the Lt. Governor to sign the insurance contract that made sense—saving us $21.6 million which could have gone to help small businesses deal with the impact of the wage increase.

Instead the Governor proposes a 95-cent increase to the minimum wage tied to a poison pill based purely on subjective terms and undefined phrases—permitting a political appointee to make a determination with no one else in the room.

If Governor Calvo opposes increasing the minimum wage, he should just admit it, because giving thousands of working class families false hope with his fake proposal is a sin.”