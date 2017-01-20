Riots break out at two northern public schools - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Riots break out at two northern public schools

Two public schools underwent shelter in place procedures following riots this afternoon. According to deputy superintendent Erika Cruz, a riot took place at Benavente Middle School at approximately 2PM, resulting in the shelter in place procedure in order to locate students involved in the riot.    

Just 30 minutes later another riot broke out at FB Leon Guerrero Middle School, this time after five students entered the school intoxicated and attempted to injure employees with weapons including rocks and pipes.

At least one FBLG student was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital, not due to injuries from the riot, but due to intoxication.

School officials called the Guam Police Department to respond to both incidents.

